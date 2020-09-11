The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.
The man broke into the Keith’s Superstore in Moselle and stole a large quantity of Newport cigarettes on Wednesday night, according to the report.
The store is located at 58 Moselle-Seminary Road, just off Interstate 59.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
Investigators say they need tipsters’ information, not their name.
