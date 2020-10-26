The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a Shady Grove convenience store early Sunday night.
Two black men entered the Chevron convenience store at 4529 Highway 15 North at 7:37 p.m., according to a press release from the JCSD. One suspect was described as being approximately 6 feet tall and 250 pounds, wearing a black shirt and black shorts. The second suspect was approximately 5-10 and 180 pounds, wearing a camouflage jacket with blue jeans. Both suspects were wearing masks and the taller man was also wearing glasses. The suspect wearing the black shirt and black shorts was armed with what was described as a large-frame revolver, possibly stainless steel.
The store clerk was not physically injured, according to reports, but he was distraught and evaluated at the scene by a Shady Grove Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ Ambulance Service following the incident.
Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects or their getaway vehicle should contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). The robbery suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and traveling together. No suspect vehicle description was available immediately after the robbery.
A week earlier, a convenience store about a mile south — the Clark’s at 3705 Highway 15 North, in the Laurel city limits — was robbed at gunpoint. Laurel police had suspect Jaquaris L. White, 20, in custody the next day.
Earlier this month, the Fast Stop convenience store in the Big Creek Community was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon, and JCSD investigators had suspect Jimmy Watson, 21, in custody and charged with the crime the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.