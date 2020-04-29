Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking two men for questioning in separate criminal investigations. Donnie Darrin Jefcoat is a suspect in a grand larceny case in which tools and equipment were stolen from a residence on John Hill Road. Andrew Jordan Vermilyea is a suspect in a credit card fraud case involving a former employer.
JCSD is asking anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Donnie Darrin Jefcoat or Andrew Jordan Vermilyea to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
