The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a sex offender who is failing to register after his recent release from prison.
Davin Martin, 63, was released from prison on Sept. 9 after being convicted in Jones County Circuit Court of capital rape in January of 1989.
He has failed to comply with any rules and regulations of the sex offender laws of the state, according to a press release from the JCSD. Martin has not made contact with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety or the JCSD despite being required to do so within three days of his release from prison.
Martin has now been listed on the FBI's National Crime Information Center and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was made aware of the rules and regulations regarding registering as a sex offender and has apparently chosen to ignore them, JCSD officials said.
Anyone who knows Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the JCSD at 601-425-3147, Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867) or any local law enforcement agency.
