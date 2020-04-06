The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Henry David Jernigan on Monday afternoon, more than three weeks after he fled a JCSD roadblock.
He fled from deputies at a traffic safety checkpoint in early March before abandoning the vehicle he was driving and escaping into the woods on Old Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in the Myrick Community, according to a JCSD press release.
Jernigan was wanted for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.
