The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Jones County man. Jacob Boleware, 31, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 3, when he was reportedly dropped off at Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. It was not known what clothes he was wearing when he was last seen. The JCSD posted a missing person alert with his photo and information on its Facebook page on Tuesday, and that was shared by the Leader-Call. It’s been shared almost 1,000 times, and Boleware still hadn’t turned up as of noon Friday. That’s unusual, investigators have said.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Boleware or with information about him is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
