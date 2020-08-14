The Jones County Sheriff's Department utilized overtime grant funding during the period of June 6-July 3 to conduct highway “saturation patrols” focused on enforcing impaired driving, seatbelt and child safety restraint laws.
The overtime grant funds, provided by two grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, allow deputies to work specifically on enforcing traffic safety laws with an emphasis on impaired driving and occupant protection. They patrols also led to the arrests of several suspects for drugs and other felonies and the apprehension of suspects wanted in serious crimes.
“It is the goal of the Jones County Sheriff's Department to make our roadways safer for the traveling public and enforce traffic safety laws which are on the books,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“During this traffic safety enforcement period, we also apprehended four wanted fugitives, made five felony arrests and made a whopping 16 drug arrests. We will continue to be vigilant enforcing traffic safety laws and other offenses on a daily basis."
During the enforcement period, 20 saturation patrols resulted in the following citations and arrests:
• DUI arrests-alcohol - 4
• DUI arrests-other (drugs) - 4
• DUI assist to others - 4
• Seatbelt citations - 69
• Child safety seat citations - 5
Other arrests and citations during these highway traffic safety saturation patrols included:
• Drug arrests - 16
• Felony arrests - 5
• Fugitives apprehended - 4
• No insurance - 57
• No driver's license - 27
• Suspended driver's license - 19
• Written warnings - 16
• Reckless/careless driving - 11
“We can reduce deaths and injuries associated with impaired driving, failure to wear seatbelts and failure to properly secure children in child safety seats using these overtime highway safety grants,” Berlin said. “It also continually amazes us at the number of people who are operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, no driver's license and suspended driver's license.”
