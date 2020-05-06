The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has not written any citations to churches or pastors conducting church services, Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a press release that was in response to rumors that have been circulating.
“We have not stopped or interrupted any church service and have absolutely no plans to do so,” Berlin said. “We support our local churches and pastors in Jones County and encourage churches who are conducting church services to utilize parking-lot services and employ the use of FM transmitters or sound systems where parishioners can remain in their vehicles.
“If churches are conducting services in their sanctuary, we encourage them to practice social-distancing, promote the use of PPE and have in place sanitizing stations at the entry and exit points.
“We believe that your right to worship God is essential and we have no plans whatsoever to interfere with that right. We do not go against God because we will have to answer for that … We are praying for a swift end to the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage those of faith to do the same. We are indeed all in this together.
“May God bless you and your family and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”
Anyone with questions can call Berlin at the JCSD at 601-425-3147.
