A Laurel man who was facing the death penalty will be sentenced to 20 to 40 years after admitting in Jones County Circuit Court to killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend during a jealous rage three years ago.
Justin Glenn, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting death of 25-year-old Carl Fair Jr. at Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street in Laurel.
Glenn’s attorney Vanessa Jones of Hattiesburg asked for and received a pre-sentencing investigation, which will be conducted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Dal Williamson set sentencing for Monday morning, if MDOC could get him a report before that date.
The judge sat in silence for several minutes reading letters from Fair’s parents and letters of support for Glenn from his family and friends. Second-degree murder can carry a penalty of up to life in prison if a jury finds the defendant guilty, but since Glenn decided to plead guilty, the judge has to impose a sentence of 20 to 40 years, according to the statute.
“I’m going to consider the fact that the defendant is a young man,” Williamson told the court, “but I’m also sensitive to the fact that the Fair family lost their son, and a little girl is growing up without the benefit of the love of a father and all of the things that go with a father-daughter relationship.”
Fair has a 4-year-old daughter who lives out of state and had a loving relationship with his nieces and nephews, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said. He worked at Rent-A-Center in Hattiesburg and had moved into the Westhill apartment with new girlfriend Nakeeba Gallaspy shortly before being shot, Bisnette said.
The evidence against Glenn was strong, the prosecutor told the court.
Laurel police had responded to a report of a disturbance at the apartment a half-hour before the shooting. They stopped Glenn coming out of the apartment complex just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2017. His demeanor was described as “very calm” by officers and he told them there was a 9mm handgun under the seat of his car. It was deemed OK after the serial number was checked, unloaded and given back to Glenn, Bisnette said. The officers explained that his ex-girlfriend didn’t want him there and he said he understood.
Glenn was seen and heard on body-cam footage telling officers that he and Gallaspy had been together for six years and he had given her money to get the new apartment, but he believed there was another man inside. They made a couple of light-hearted comments about that and told him not to come back. An officer also noted that Glenn’s tag was expired and told him to take care of that before sending him on his way.
A half-hour later, officers returned to a very different scene after getting a call from Gallaspy, who said she was hiding in her closet as Glenn tried to break in.
Body-cam video shows them arriving at the apartment, hearing screaming in the apartment and seeing a broken window. Then-officer Michael Washington kicked in the door and Glenn was seen sitting on the couch, sobbing, covered in blood while Gallaspy was crying, too. Fair’s body is seen in a hallway. Glenn’s pants were at the victim’s feet. He later told police that he “kicked them off” after climbing through the window, and that’s where they landed. He later said that he was “hit with an object in the hall” before shooting, Bisnette said.
Glenn was taken outside of the residence, where he began shouting, “I just killed someone over a girl” and that “I’ve thrown my life away.” He also cried, “Go ahead, kill me now” to police. There is also video of Glenn admitting to then-LPD Investigator Abraham McKenzie that he shot and killed the victim, Bisnette said.
Fair was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshots to the upper neck and upper back.
Glenn was indicted for capital murder since the killing occurred while he was in the commission of another felony, burglary. If he had been convicted of that, he would have faced the death penalty or life in prison.
The case was set to go to trial last September, but a “fatal flaw” was discovered in the indictment a few hours before jury selection was set to begin.
“If the jury was sworn in and then (the error) was pointed out, he walks, so we’re very fortunate,” Bisnette said.
The wording of the underlying offense that made it capital murder was the problem with the indictment.
Bisnette took the blame for the error and he credited Williamson and the judge’s law clerk Brett Pickle with finding it and putting a halt to the proceedings before any harm could be done.
“I’m responsible for it,” Bisnette said. “I signed off on it. Errors happen. I’m just glad it was caught early enough.”
