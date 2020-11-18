Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a Jeep ablaze at 80 Dry Swamp Road in the Powers community on Tuesday.
A neighbor called 911 at 4:28 p.m. when he discovered smoke billowing from behind the double-wide mobile home. The caller said the Jeep was engulfed in flames and fire had spread to the home.
Homeowner Brandi Taylor was not there at the time the first calls were placed, but her teenage son was home and escaped unharmed.
Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began an interior attack, after finding the fire had spread from the back wall near the Jeep into the ceiling of the home. Firefighters were able to save the structure and many personal items for the residents, but the home sustained major damage. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours, locating and extinguishing hot spots.
No injuries were reported. Glade, Powers, Sandersville and M & M volunteer fire departments responded along with Mississippi Power.
While those firefighters were on that scene, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso volunteers, along with personnel and apparatus from Laurel Fire Department, responded to a structure fire at 181 Palmer Road. At 7:14 p.m, a neighbor called 911 after seeing the abandoned house on fire.
Firefighters found the front room of the structure engulfed in flames. While the front room had major damage along with the exterior wall, the rest of the structure remains intact, thanks to the quick work of fire personnel on scene. No injuries were reported.
— By PIO Dana
Bumgardner/
Jones County Fire Council
