Tragedy was avoided twice at a wreck on Highway 84 East late Sunday afternoon. First, there were no serious injuries when an SUV flipped several times after it topped a hill and hit a Jeep that was being driven by a young man who was following his father as he was operating a tractor between Poole Creek Road and Wishbone Drive. The Jeep was on its side on the shoulder of the westbound lane of the highway and the Lincoln Navigator was about 300 feet away, in front of a driveway. Volunteers from M&M, Rustin and Powers responded and assisted with traffic control and emergency medical care. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded. The right lane of the westbound side of the highway was shut down for almost an hour. EMServ Ambulance transported both to the emergency department with what were described as minor injuries. There was a near-miss at the scene when an 18-wheeler didn’t slow down enough and wound up veering off the highway and onto the of the median to avoid hitting a car or fire personnel. It was the second close call with an 18-wheeler on an accident scene in recent weeks. Just last month, a rig almost struck personnel at a fatal wreck between a log truck and school bus on Highway 590. Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner reminded motorists to slow down when emergency vehicles and personnel are working on a roadway. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
