CPA Jennifer Jenkins will now lead the Laurel and Hattiesburg offices of accounting firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, company officials announced.
She succeeds Billy Horne, who led the practice for more than 15 years. He will remain an active partner within the firm.
“Jennifer has been a major contributor to the success of the Laurel practice unit over the years and will continue to have a monumental impact on our staff and our office,” said Horne, the former partner-in-charge of the office.
“Her collaborative style of work and willingness to go the extra mile for her peers makes her the ideal person for the job. It has been a pleasure working with her throughout the years, and I look forward to watching her continue to succeed.”
Jenkins is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi with her bachelor’s and master’s, respectively. She specializes in federal and state tax compliance and consulting services for businesses in the oil and gas industry as well as franchised operations, physician practice, retail and real estate.
CRI is one of the fastest-growing CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states. For more information, visit CRIcpa.com.
