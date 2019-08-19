The Jones County Job Fair will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday. Oct. 8 at Sawmill Square Mall Center Court. Entry for job seekers is free and any business may set up a booth for $75.
Job seekers are encouraged to “dress to impress” and to bring an updated resumé. Those who don’t have a resume can stop by the Families First booth for assistance in completing one.
WIN Job Center’s mobile unit will be at the mall’s main entrance to assist with online applications.
Electricity is available for an additional $10 fee. Booth setup is 8-9:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Sandy Holifield of the Jones County Economic Development Authority at 601-649-3031 or sandyh@edajones.com.
