Because the winter weather forecast is now predicted to be worse than expected in the Pine Belt area and lasting longer, Jones College will be closed through Tuesday, February 16. This closure includes the following operational changes.
All face-to-face classes are canceled for Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16, 2021. This closure includes the Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville, the Clarke County Center, the Greene County Center, the Jasper County Center and the Wayne County Center. The ATC testing center will operate as needed on both days. All Workforce Training Activities located on all campuses are canceled for both Monday and Tuesday, February 15 and 16.
Face-to-face coursework requirements will be virtual for both days. All online courses will continue to meet virtually.
All campus offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, February 15 and 16. All employees will be virtually accessible to students through campus email.
The Campus Police Office will maintain normal operations. Maintenance, Grounds, Environmental, Transportation and IT employees are subject to call if a campus emergency arises.
Students living on campus may remain in the dorms with access to campus food service. The Campus Health Clinic will be closed on both days.
Athletic operations will be coordinated on a case-by-case basis through the Athletic Director.
The JC Childcare Center will be closed on Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16.
Any updates or additional changes to campus operations will be communicated through campus email, local media outlets, social media and on the Jones College website.
