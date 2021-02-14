Due to the winter weather expected in the Pine Belt area, Jones College has issued the following operational changes. All face-to-face classes are canceled for Monday, February 15, 2021. This closure includes the Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville, the Clarke County Center, the Greene County Center, the Jasper County Center and the Wayne County Center. The ATC testing center will operate as needed on Monday, February 15. All Workforce Training Activities located on any campus are canceled for Monday, February 15.
Face-to-face coursework requirements will be virtual for Monday, February 15, and possibly Tuesday, February 16. All online courses will have no change to their status.
All campus offices will be closed on Monday, February 15, but all employees will be virtually accessible to students through campus email.
The Campus Police Office will maintain normal operations. Maintenance, Grounds, Environmental, Transportation and IT employees are subject to call if a campus emergency arises.
Resident students may remain on campus with access to campus food service. The Campus Health Clinic will be closed on Monday, February 15.
Athletic operations will be coordinated on a case by cases basis through the Athletic Director.
The JC Childcare Center will be closed on Monday, February 15.
Announcements regarding classes and activities for Tuesday, February 16, will be made on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
