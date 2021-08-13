The total assessed value of property in Jones County has more than doubled in the last 20 years, according to a worksheet that the Board of Supervisors provided for the beginning of budget hearings for Fiscal Year 2022.
“We had some lean years, but we’re doing pretty good now,” Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller told the board at a special meeting on Monday.
The total assessed value of property in Jones County was $280,084,121 in 2000, and the budget for 2022 shows the value at $598,106,381. Because of the increase in values, the millage rate for taxpayers is expected to decrease.
“We can cut the millage rate and still get more money,” Miller said, referring to the proposed budget.
For example, the proposed budget shows a reduction in the millage rate for the General Fund (from 34 to 33) and Jones College (from .48 to .47), but each will have more money. The General Fund shows an increase of $120,220 (from $16,462,607 to $16,582,827) and JC will get $3,863 more (from $254,525 to $258,388).
In all, the proposed tax levy
will up collections by $600,285 to a little more than $31.5 million to fund county functions. Tax collections for the county schools are budgeted at $21,329,988, pushing total tax collections to $52,857,049.
The board announced this year that the county had achieved an A-plus bond rating by Standard & Poor, meaning it can qualify for the best interest rates possible.
“We now have more than $4 million in reserves, which is very good,” Miller said. “When we went to Standard & Poor in Dallas about our bond rating, they told us a lot of that was dependent on what we have in reserves. That’s very important to maintaining our A-plus bond rating.”
“If there’s a major disaster, we have a rainy-day fund,” Miller said, adding that “all beats are in the black.”
Budget hearings with department heads will continue this month and the budget is expected to be finalized in September before Fiscal Year 2022 begins in October.
Total tax increase below
Year Total asses. value % increase
2000..........$280,084,121..............N/A
2001..........$293,936,364...........(4.95)
2002..........$304,513,250...........(3.60)
2003..........$354,937,501........ (16.56)
2004..........$362,699,153.......... (2.19)
2005..........$376,941,815.......... (3.93)
2006......... $401,481,447...........(6.51)
2007..........$424,358,292...........(5.70)
2008..........$437,790,936...........(3.17)
2009..........$449,785,123...........(2.74)
2010..........$492,231,837...........(9.44)
2011..........$501,434,811...........(1.87)
2012..........$499,471,032.........(-0.39)
2013..........$500,708,283...........(0.25)
2014..........$517,500,872...........(3.35)
2015 .........$512,353,266.........(-0.99)
2016..........$529,545,673...........(3.36)
2017 .........$528,749,152.........(-0.15)
2018 .........$537,308,336...........(1.62)
2019..........$541,433,923...........(0.77)
2020..........$554,393,298...........(2.39)
2021..........$577,796,806...........(4.22)
2022 .........$598,106,381...........(3.52)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.