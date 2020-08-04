Jones County schools to begin Friday; Laurel schools move opening to Aug. 24
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday issued a statewide mask mandate effective immediately for at least the next two weeks and ordered schools in seven districts — including Forrest — to push back the opening of school until Aug. 17.
He did not list Jones County among those needing to back up the school start and Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker said the district will be following the plan it presented in July and start school for all grades except pre-K and kindergarten this Friday. Students in pre-K and kindergarten will begin Aug. 24, Parker said.
The only deviation to the original plan, Parker said, is that everyone will have to wear a mask due to Reeves' statewide order. If anyone is unable to wear a mask due to health reasons, Parker said the district will address that.
The district also has an A-B schedule plan for grades 7-12, which would have half the students come in one day and the other half on another day, that will be used only if it becomes necessary.
"We will monitor any outbreaks and may have to implement that plan, but not to begin with," Parker said.
The Laurel School District backed the start of school to Aug. 24, with teachers reporting on Aug. 14.
"This will allow the district an additional two weeks to complete our COVID-19 preparations, and receive all of the safety supplies that have been ordered," District Spokeswoman Lacey Slay wrote. "Additionally, the district will provide a virtual-only option for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students."
On Tuesday, the Laurel School District had its nurses come to schools for a lengthy meeting about measures they will take to ensure students and staff safety.
Laurel schools will be running on a hybrid model, where there will be in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday, with a deep school cleaning on Wednesday. Students who do not attend in person on Monday and Tuesday would come to school Thursday and Friday.
Slay said the district uses a communication system to keep parents up to date on any changes.
Reeves delayed the start of the school year in Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington counties.
The start of high school football season also was addressed at Reeves' press conference. The Mississippi High School Activities Association previously said that practice would begin on Aug. 17 and the first games would be Friday, Sept. 4.
Whether fans will be allowed in the stands is another topic, Reeves said.
"I do not envision any scenario that there can be a large crowd in the stands to watch those games," the governor said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a former physician at South Central Regional Medical Center, added, "It would make a lot of sense for the stands to be mostly empty for the benefit of the people and the community."
