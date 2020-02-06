A Jones County man was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing his pickup into a tree off Smith Chapel Road in the Mount Olive Community on Wednesday night.
The man, who isn’t being identified pending the notification of next-of-kin, was traveling toward Magnolia Road when he apparently lost control of the pickup and went off the left side of the rain-slicked road around 9 p.m.
Volunteers from Powers, EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded and Coroner Burl Hall pronounced the man dead. The driver was the only occupant of the pickup.
Look for more details online and in Saturday’s print edition.
