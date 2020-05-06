Dr. Thomas Dobbs, head of the Mississippi State Department of Health, said Wednesday that Jones County has seen a 40 percent increase in the last seven days, among the top case numbers in the state.
On April 28, Jones County has 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases. On May 4, when the latest numbers were released by the health department, there were 193 cases.
Read more as details become available and in the Thursday print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.