From the Jones County EOC:
Jones County has been removed from the tropical storm watch. The wind threat has diminished as well. Jones County could see 15 to 20 mph sustained winds and some gusts up to 30 mph. Rainfall totals have also been lowered to 2 to 3 inches of rain for our area. Jones County is still in a flash flood watch and will remain in the flash flood watch until Hurricane Sally has moved far enough away to take the rain threat with it. With the removal of the tropical storm watch and the lowering of the wind threat we are going to stop updates for Hurricane Sally.
The EOC will continue to monitor and will send out a message should flooding become a problem.
The Jones County Safe Room will not be opening for Hurricane Sally. Should we start having flooding issues we will look at opening at that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.