Deason House in Ellisville
Maj. Amos McLemore was shot and killed by the infamous Newt Knight at the house and the floor continues to seep blood. Mr. Deason is reportedly reluctant to leave the residence and his buried gold, too.
• The Arabian Theatre, downtown Laurel - A woman named Helen fell over the balcony railing to her death, according to legend, and Laurel Little Theatre actors have reported strange sounds and even seeing her while rehearsing late at night.
• Magnolia State Bank (formerly the Denbury Building), 500 Central Ave. - The building is new but at the same site was a business that burned, and previous occupants reported hearing and seeing children playing.
• Newt Knight Family Cemetery, Soso - Smoky mists, visions of people, lights are all seen here
• Laurel Machine and Foundry Road - Visions of a screaming person are seen in the road, especially during a full moon (of course, this could be real, with the gang-bangers on 1st Avenue)
• Bella Bella (formerly Elegant Evenings), 414 Central Ave. - Unseen guests were known to sprawl dresses around the room
• Jones County courthouse, Laurel - Doors of the old jail cells are heard slamming and there was at least one famous execution (Willie McGee) by the state’s infamous “traveling electric chair” there in the ’50s. Courthouse workers call the ghost George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.