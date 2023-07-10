Sandersville and Sharon volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid to Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department just before 4 p.m. Sunday to assist with a structure fire on County Road 351A in Jasper County. The Jones County departments responded with manpower, water support and an engine. On arrival, firefighters found a double-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and immediately began a defensive fire attack. Resident Keon Thomas and his family were not at home when the fire started. No injuries were reported. The home sustained catastrophic damage. Southern Pine Electric Power Association and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department also responded. (Jones County Fire Council)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.