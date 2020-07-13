State high school association set to announce plans today (Tuesday)
•
In a year like no other, the state can likely add another anomaly to this list: spring football.
The National Junior College Athletic Association’s president and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker and the NJCAA’s presidential advisory council announced their recommendation to move the majority of its sports, including football, to spring seasons. The NJCAA board of regents met Monday to determine the official plan.
Under the proposed plan, teams would play up to eight games with preseason practices beginning on March 1 and the regular season beginning at the end of March and extending through the end of May.
Amid the uncertainty, many have expressed concerns and doubts about the possibility of having a season in 2020. Lakevias Daniel, a three-star defensive back for the Jones Bobcats who is committed to play for Ole Miss in 2021, said pulling off any sort of successful season at this point just seems “nearly impossible.”
“My opinion of the whole situation is that I don’t think it would work,” Daniel said. "It takes time to prepare for an entire season; it doesn’t just happen overnight. With the ongoing pandemic it seems nearly impossible for anything to happen this year. You have some athletes scheduled to leave in December this year, and pushing the season back would result in them having to stay at the previous school. High schoolers as well. I think that this year should be a rebuilding year instead of continuing the season. Everything should be back 100 percent before we continue.”
Jones is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 27 in Booneville against Northeast Mississippi Community College.
As far as local high school competition goes, the Mississippi High School Athletics Association was scheduled to announce later Monday concerning whether its member schools will play fall sports in 2020, postpone them to the spring of 2021 or cancel them entirely. Check back at leader-call.com for updates.
The Mississippi Association of Independent Schools announced late last week that its schools intend to proceed with fall sports as usual, including a football season that is scheduled to begin on Aug. 21. Individual schools, however, will have the ability to opt out of competition if doing so does not line up with local regulations and procedures.
Choosing to opt out will not affect the schools’ ties with the MAIS in any way, but the games they are scheduled to compete in must be forfeited.
“Unlike the spring, in which all campuses were closed but schooling continued, this fall will see campuses open and functioning fully,” the organization said in a press release. “As an association of independent schools, MAIS members may have different county or parish restrictions and, thus, may adopt local policies and procedures in addition to the MAIS minimum standards.”
Division I colleges also are wrestling with plans for the fall, with two conferences — The Big Ten and the Pac-12 — saying they will not play out-of-conference games this season.
The SEC is anticipated to make an announcement on its plans soon.
