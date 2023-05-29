State Democrat party had black candidate removed from race
JACKSON — Mississippi could have a Democratic primary for governor in August because a judge ruled Friday that the party improperly excluded Bob Hickingbottom as a candidate.
The state Democratic Party’s petition to disqualify Hickingbottom “was invalid on its face because it did not call into question any ‘qualifications’ of Article 5 of the Mississippi Constitution, which is uncontested that he meets,” specially appointed Judge Forrest Johnson Jr. of Natchez ruled in Hinds County Circuit Court on Friday.
Democrat officials were attempting to exclude Hickingbottom from the race for his failure to file a statement of economic interest in a 2019 run for governor as a Constitution Party candidate. That was not reason enough to disqualify a candidate, the judge ruled.
“The right of citizens to run for elected office, while not yet recognized on the same level as voting itself, is at least a quasi-fundamental pillar of our democracy,” Johnson wrote in his ruling. “More democracy is better than less democracy. In summary, the plaintiff’s right of ballot access in this case prevails ...”
In the Hickingbottom’s lawsuit that led to the ruling, he claimed that the state party was keeping him and fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gregory Wash off the ballot “in order to give Brandon Presley a clear shot to the nomination without opposition, contrary to Mississippi statutes.” Presley is white, while Hickingbottom and Wash are black.
Hickingbottom, 75, was a guest on The Buck Naked Truth podcast last month, and he told host Jim Cegielski of his plan to file a lawsuit against the state Democrats, and he did just that two days later. The suit was filed by attorney John R. Reeves.
After the judge’s favorable ruling for Hickingbottom, the state Democratic Party immediately filed notice that it will ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to overturn the decision on Hickingbottom’s candidacy.
“I appreciate the court’s consideration. We hope to get a more favorable ruling on appeal,” the committee’s attorney, Gerald Mumford, told The Associated Press.
The state Democratic Executive Committee decided in February that Hickingbottom could not be on the ballot as a Democrat. The committee also excluded Wash after he ran a low-budget campaign for governor in the Democratic primary four years ago.
