Anthony Harris, a hopper with the Jones County Garbage Department, had a little fun while he was disposing of a discarded Barbie Jeep during the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds on Saturday. At least 381 vehicles came through with loads of rubbish that were unloaded and disposed of by county workers and volunteers. It was the first time that the event has been in back-to-back years, said organizer Charles Miller, who is chief financial officer for the Board of Supervisors. Last year was the first after a three-year hiatus, which created an overflow of traffic that backed up to the interstate. This year, the traffic flow was steady but managed better. Some elected officials, county workers, firefighters, volunteers from various organizations and inmates were among the people there lending a hand. Sponsors included the Board of Supervisors, the Jones County Garbage Department, the South Miss. Fair Commission, Mississippi Power, B Clean, Burroughs Companies, Citizens National Bank, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority and DEQ. At right, Beat 5 workers Akeem Barnett and Gerald Collier, background, carry loads of trash as Supervisor Travares Comegys brings them Chick-fil-A meals at lunchtime. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
