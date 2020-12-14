Derick Knight was honored with the 2020 Deputy of the Year award at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department's Christmas party on Saturday night. Knight was selected by fellow JCSD deputies for the prestigious honor.
“Deputy Derick Knight has performed his duties in a exceptional manner during 2020 and is certainly well deserving of this honor,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
JCSD Patrol Division Capt. Scott Sims added, "Our deputies put their lives and their families' futures on the line each and every day. Deputy Knight, who is one of our K-9 deputies, has performed his duties in an exemplary manner in 2020, which his peers recognized."
