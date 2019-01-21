Man accused of stealing ‘scrap’ from employer
A supervisor at a local industry is facing a felony charge because of a side job he is accused of cooking up — stealing copper from his employer.
Kenneth Earl Kitchens, 47, was charged with embezzlement after being accused of taking dozens of copper discs — valued at $338 each — and selling them to local scrap yards between October 2015 and December 2018, according to his arrest affidavit.
Kitchens was paid a total of $8,397.03 for the copper discs he took, according to the affidavit that was filed in Jones County Justice Court by Sgt. Scott Sims of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Kitchens’ place of employment was redacted from the report, but it is known that he was a supervisor at Howard Industries. The name of the scrap yards were also redacted from the report.
The only names that should legally be redacted from police and/or court documents are those of sexual assault victims, juveniles and confidential informants, according to state law.
The arrest affidavit was obtained by the Leader-Call after it filed a Freedom of Information Act request with Jones County Justice Court. Leader-Call requests for incident reports and arrest information have been ignored by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and its taxpayer-funded Public Information Officer Allyson Knotts, who makes $37,000 per year — enough to easily fund a needed road deputy — since August.
Justice court requests have to go through Board of Supervisors attorney Danielle Ashley. After justice court clerks redact the requested reports, they are sent to Ashley. She then forwards the documents to the sheriff’s department, where they are checked and further redacted at the discretion of officials there. The JCSD has 48 hours to get the documents back to Ashley, who then forwards them to the Leader-Call, along with a bill for the time it takes to redact the reports.
The Kitchens case was one of three affidavits the Leader-Call requested last Friday. It was received on Thursday along with a bill for $25.25 for 1.5 hours.
The Kitchens affidavit contained two sentences and five words that had to be marked out of a document that was a total of four sentences long.
A second affidavit has four paragraphs and 10 redacted words and a third affidavit has four paragraphs and three redacted words, including the type of vehicle a suspect was in and the name of the driver the suspect was with when arrested.
