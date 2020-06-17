A 15-year-old was apprehended by a K-9 unit in Laurel Monday after he led police on a chase through multiple jurisdictions.
The incident began on Ivy Street in Ellisville that afternoon as the Ellisville police received a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department that the juvenile had illegally driven and parked his father’s car at a residence. Ellisville police Chief Bruce Russell and two other officers waited for his return. They saw him leave the driveway and attempted a traffic stop, from which the suspect fled.
Russell said the youth was driving erratically during the chase, prompting Ellisville officers to ease off.
The driver then led Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Highway 11 and into Laurel, where he was stopped by a police blockade and taken into custody after running on Grandview Drive.
A K-9 was dispatched to apprehend the teen and Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “nobody was seriously hurt.” The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite.
The boy’s father made the initial call to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
“His son had taken the vehicle,” Russell said. “More or less, his daddy wanted the vehicle back and wanted to know where his son was.”
The teen, who was not identified, is being charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to yield to blue lights and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
