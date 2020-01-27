Ralston “Roscoe” Keyes had his trial date set for April 8 in Jones County Circuit Court after appearing before Judge Dal Williamson this week. He was wanted on a bench warrant that was issued last September for failing to keep in touch with his attorney. That was after his early release for pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was ordered in February 2015 to serve 15 years in prison. But Keyes was out on Jan. 1, when he shot at Deputy Matt Bailey, then was arrested a few days later in the Calhoun Community after a massive manhunt by U.S. Marshals and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He still faces several felony charges for that incident. Keyes will remain in custody in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until his trial date, the judge ordered. He is pictured in his pink “High Risk Inmate” coveralls in court as Deputy Eddie Pitts keeps watch. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
