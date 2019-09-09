Laurel man gets 10 years for dealing meth
•
Joseph Patrick “Kid Rock” Stringer was “Born Free,” but he’s headed to prison for the next decade or so.
Stringer, 33, was ordered to serve 16 years in prison — one for every gram of methamphetamine he was busted with — in a plea agreement that was reached in Jones County Circuit Court.
“He is responsible for distributing methamphetamine and marijuana to numerous people in Jones County,” narcotics investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page at the time of his arrest.
Stringer was arrested in March after the JCSD executed a search warrant at his home on Ovett-Moselle Road. They found 16 grams of meth in a quart-sized plastic bag, several gallon-sized bags filled with different strains of marijuana, all sorts of paraphernalia that’s associated with drug distribution and use, two firearms and cash. He was already out on bond for similar charges from five months earlier at the time of his arrest.
Stringer was initially charged with possession of meth and marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to deliver meth, but the charge was reduced to possession of meth as part of the plea agreement between his attorney Jeannene Pacific and Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin.
In addition to the prison time, Stringer will have to serve three years of post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court costs of $667.50.
Stringer’s nickname is “Kid Rock,” who is a singer-songwriter from Detroit best known for hits such as “Cowboy,” “All Summer Long” and “Born Free.”
A Laurel man was also sentenced to serve a decade in prison after admitting to selling meth.
Willis E. Cooley Jr., 44, was ordered to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the MDOC after pleading guilty to two counts of sale of meth and one count of possession of meth. He was arrested by the JCSD late last year after being caught with a total of 18.8 grams of the drug on three different occasions, according to court records.
In addition to the prison time, Cooley was also ordered to five years post-release supervision under MDOC, to participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $3,252.50. Of that, $1,000 is for the services of public defender Michael Mitchell. Stringer hired Pacific privately.
