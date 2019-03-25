Accused meth dealer jailed
A Moselle man who is believed to be a major methamphetamine and marijuana dealer is behind bars after narcotics investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday.
Joseph “Kid Rock” Stringer, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to deliver meth and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after investigators searched his home at 81 Ovett-Moselle Road.
Several suspects were detained during the search, which turned up a quart-sized plastic bag that contained what was believed to be meth and several gallon-sized bags with different strains of marijuana, according to a Facebook post by the JCSD. Investigators also recovered paraphernalia that is associated with drug use and distribution, two firearms and cash.
Stringer was already out on bond for similar charges from October, so Justice Court Judge Howell Beech revoked his bond and he will remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until that case is handled in circuit court. After that, his bond is $30,000 on the new charges.
Narcotics investigators said that Stringer is “responsible for distributing methamphetamine and marijuana to numerous people in Jones County,” according to the Facebook post. They also said that more arrests are likely in the case.
