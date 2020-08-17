Weather keeps volunteers on the run over weekend
•
A fire at the home of a former Jones County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant on Friday afternoon was the beginning of another busy weekend for local volunteers.
Firefighters from Rustin and Sandersville were dispatched to Eucutta-Sandersville Road to the home of retired Lt. Tony and Tina Stiles for a report of a kitchen fire. She told firefighters she was in her bedroom when the fire started near the stove. They got out of the house, broke a kitchen window and battled the small blaze with a water hose until firefighters arrived, according to the incident report.
The home sustained some damage, but the residents’ and fire services’ quick responses were credited with saving the home and preventing the damage from being too severe.
Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteers were assisting Wayne County departments from Pleasant Grove, Eucutta and Beat 4 as part of the counties’ mutual-aid agreement.
Lt. Stiles was a longtime local law enforcement official who was forced into early retirement because of ongoing health problems after being shot five times during a hostage rescue in Shady Grove in July 2012.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Powers Fire & Rescue received a call for a fire at a home on Pine Drive. A neighbor on Margorie Road noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the single-wide mobile home and called it in.
Smoke was billowing from the eaves and flames were seen throughout the home, according to the report of the first responding fire units The home sustained major damage.
Resident Don Loper was not home at the time of the fire, he said. Powers firefighters were assisted by personnel and apparatus from Rustin, Glade and M&M. No injuries were reported.
Volunteers from around the county also reported to weather-related calls on Friday and Sunday afternoons after “popup” severe thunderstorms. Friday afternoon, there were multiple calls for traffic hazards caused by debris on the roads in several areas of the county.
On Sunday afternoon, a vehicle struck a downed tree on Monroe Road, just south of Riles Road, but no injuries were reported. There were numerous other reports of trees down, including on Ovett-Moselle Road, Sandhill Township Road, Pecan Grove Road and Augusta Road.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.