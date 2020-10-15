One-time animal rescuer Miranda Kittrell will spend six months in jail, have to pay $3,800 in fines and serve 380 hours of community service after she was found guilty of 38 counts of animal cruelty in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.
Judge Noel Rogers handed down the sentence, one of the most severe ever meted out in Jones County. In addition, she will have to get a psychological evaluation and counseling at her own expense and is banned from owning a domesticated animal for 15 years.
Kittrell, 37, was in tears as the judge handed down the sentence. She was convicted on 38 counts of animal cruelty. Kittrell was charged in September after 38 dogs were found in horrid conditions on her Jones County property. The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg responded to her home where they found the animals.
Read more in Saturday's Laurel Leader-Call and at www.leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.