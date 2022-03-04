The Kiwanis Club of Laurel celebrated the organization's 100-year anniversary on Feb. 24 with a gala at The Gables in Laurel.
COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 prevented the club from celebrating on the actual anniversary date, but that did not dampen the enthusiasm fat the belated celebration. The iconic civic club was founded in 1921 and has operated continuously since that time. Over the past 100 years, the club has endeavored the live up to its motto “We Build” by giving back to the local and even international community.
Possibly best known for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser, which began in 1955, club members participate in a number of philanthropic activities each year. The club provides $500 college scholarship awards to 15 deserving high school students each year at the five high schools in Laurel and Jones County.
In addition, Kiwanis club members annually provide every third-grade student and their teachers in public, private and homeschool settings with multiplication and division flash cards.
Kiwanis Club of Laurel members also have donated $35,000 since 2010 to the Kiwanis International and UNICEF “Project Eliminate” effort to end maternal and neonatal tetanus among the world's poorest and most vulnerable populations.
Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Randy Smith summed up the 100 years of the club's history by saying, “Over the past 100 years, Kiwanis Club of Laurel members have committed themselves to literally hundreds of service projects benefitting not only local residents, but also individuals around the world.
“We greatly look forward to this continued service to mankind and what the next 100 years of service by the Kiwanis Club of Laurel will bring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.