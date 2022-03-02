The Kiwanis Club of Laurel announced the top individual and Key Club ticket sellers at the club's 100-year anniversary celebration on Thursday night.
Kiwanis member Lowell Howell was the top individual member winner, with 180 tickets sold, and the West Jones Key Club was the top Key Club, with 800 tickets sold.
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel sponsors high school Key Clubs at Laurel Christian High School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School and West Jones High School.
Kiwanis Pancake Day, which is the first Saturday in December at the YWCO and First Baptist Church of Laurel, began in 1955. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser provide $500 scholarships to 15 deserving high school seniors each year.
In addition, every third-grade student and their teachers in public, private and homeschool settings are provided multiplication and division flash cards.
