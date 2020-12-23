On Monday evening, the Knight family stepped outside to look at the Christmas star. Minutes later, they saw their home go up in flames. Then on Tuesday, they saw the light of Christ.
Donations poured in for Jones County Deputy Derick Knight, his wife Joelle and their two young daughters after they lost almost all of their possessions in a raging fire at their Jasper County home just four days before Christmas.
To help the Knight family:
Girls’ shoes - Size 4-1/2 and Size 3
Clothes (for her) Medium shirts, 27,28 pants or 6/7 pants, Size 9-1/2 shoes
Clothes (for him): 32x32 jeans, Large shirts, Size 10 shoes
Personal care items and supplies are also needed. Cash or gift cards may also be dropped off at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (419 Yates Ave., Laurel) or Jones County Justice Court (Highway 11, Ellisville).
“They have come out of the woodwork to help us, and we are so thankful,” Knight said Tuesday as the rubble that was his family’s home still smoldered beside him, family members and friends poking around in the ashes trying to find salvageable items. “Police departments and sheriff’s departments from all around have helped out. It’s overwhelming. It means a lot.”
Knight, a K-9 officer, got home around 6:30 p.m. Monday and put his Belgian malinois partner Obie in his kennel. He and his wife were getting ready to make supper when their girls — Kinsley, 7 and Anniston, 4 — “wanted to go outside and see the star of Bethlehem,” he said. While they were looking, something else caught Knight’s eye.
“I saw the lights flickering,” he recalled. Knight went back in and the stove was preheating “but the lights were off,” he said. “I opened the pantry and saw fire in the ceiling and told everyone to stay out.”
Knight retrieved a fire extinguisher from his cruiser then got Obie out of the house and into the car. By then, the fire was rolling, so he rushed to move the vehicles and bass boat from under the carport “and got as much stuff as possible,” including shoes for his daughters. “That’s about all we were able to get.”
That night and the next two days, the Knights saw plenty of stars — the badges of brothers and sisters in law enforcement — coming to lend a hand.
“We have all been blessed to have such wonderful people all around,” Sheriff Joe Berlin posted on Facebook. “JONES COUNTY and all other counties who have contributed ... Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This is how we do it. You guys have shown up and showed out. I couldn't be more proud to represent my county today.”
The Knights had lived in the home for four years. It’s on the end of County Road 1515, off Highway 15 North, just south of Bay Springs. The wooden home was 2,700 square feet and overlooked a pond on a peaceful piece of property.
“It was beautiful, perfect for us,” he said. “We bought it because of the location, and we were slowly remodeling.”
All of their family Christmas gifts burned. They were working with an insurance adjustor the next day, but his family — badged and blood — stepped in immediately to help fill that gap, too. Berlin and Joella Knight’s co-workers at Jones County Justice Court took to Facebook to ask for assistance in the form of clothes, supplies, cash and gift cards. “Please help if you can — this precious family needs it and let’s help them begin the recovery process here right before Christmas,” Berlin posted.
Her co-workers posted: “I know that money is tight for many through Christmas, but anything you can find in your heart to give is appreciated.”
The next day, Berlin thanked people for the outpouring of support:“Not only has the Knight family been humbled and blessed but so has the Jones County Sheriff Dept. Thank you all in the time of need for everything you have done. May God bless each and every one of you.”
Knight, who served as a Powers volunteer firefighter and was a deputy in Jasper County, was recently picked by his peers as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy of the Year. He also received a Medal of Valor after being injured during a traffic stop on Sharon-Sandersville Road, when a suspect threw his car in reverse and slammed Knight into his cruiser.
The fire was yet another body blow for Knight and his family.
“It’s been a rough year,” he said, “but I know there must be some blessings in store for 2021.”
Firefighters from Bay Springs and Stringer were among the responders at the fire. Just last month, Justice Court Judge Marvin Jones’ home near in the Stringer Community on Highway 15 was destroyed by fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.