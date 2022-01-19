Ellisville Mardi Gras parade to roll Feb. 19 in downtown
The Ellisville Board of Aldermen decided to let the good times roll by approving the annual Ellisville Mardi Gras Parade at its Tuesday night meeting.
The parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19, and there will be no entry fee for float applicants. The inaugural parade began in 2019, and last year, organizers decided to make it a drive-through event due to COVID-19. Rita Sumrall, owner of the French Quarter Grill in Ellisville, organized the event and brought it before the board.
Sumrall said the parade will follow the same route as in 2019 — Front Street from near Jones College into downtown, then back up Court Street toward the college.
“Hattiesburg announced its parade for Feb. 26, and we don’t want to be in competition with that, so we chose Saturday, Feb. 19,” Sumrall said.
In other business, the board approved Fire Chief Kyle Brooks’ request to remove Lee Gilliland, Turmaine Hardges, Dalton Murphy, Thomas Scoggin, Jonathan Sherman and James Yawn from the part-time firefighter call list. The board approved the resignation of uncertified police officers Justin McKee and Joseph Langley and the hiring of certified officer Matthew Pippin at $35,245 and uncertified full-time officer Tyrel Boyd at $29,960 with a six-month probationary period for both officers. Pippin has three years of experience as an officer, and Boyd is a certified part-time officer and will have to go to the academy to become a certified full-time officer.
The board approved Chief Bruce Russell’s request to raise the appeals fee from $10 to $50. Russell said the fee had not been raised during his 19-year tenure at the department, and noted that Laurel’s appeal fee is $90. When someone requests to appeal their case from EPD, they must pay a fee to process the paperwork.
The board approved a policy change to allow city employees to use their banked time off instead of sick leave and vacation days if they have a positive COVID-19 test with documentation or need to quarantine after possible exposure.
