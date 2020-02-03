The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t have anything that belongs to Jones County, according to a letter that Sheriff Danny Rigel sent the Board of Supervisors.
Board Attorney Danielle Ashley read the letter from the Lamar sheriff at the supervisors’ meeting on Monday morning. The letter, received last week, said in part that the department in Lamar “does not possess any property belonging to Jones County or the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.”
In November, the Leader-Call reported credible reports that former Sheriff Alex Hodge gave “throw phones” — which are used in hostage-negotiation situations and cost “several hundred dollars” — and other items to the LCSD, where his son Brayden Hodge is a deputy. Rigel did not return a phone message from the Leader-Call when asked about that in November. Rigel’s correspondence with the board was in response to a letter sent to him by Ashley. She said there has been no response from a similar letter to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
