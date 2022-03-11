“The Buck Naked Truth” and a little deception joined to come up with a breath-taking rendering of the painting “Washington Crossing The Delaware” to serve as a backdrop for the new podcast. Talented local artist Mark Landis presented the commissioned work to Buck Naked Truth co-hosts Jim Cegielski and Buck Torske and producer Maggie Cooper at J Parker Reclaimed in downtown Laurel this week. The famous 1851 painting by Emanuel Leutze shows Gen. Washington crossing the Delaware River near Trenton, N.J. on Dec. 25, 1776 to attack the Hessians, German mercenaries who were fighting alongside the British in the American Revolutionary War. In Landis’ stunningly accurate reproduction, Washington is showing a little more leg than in the original painting in order to correspond with The Buck Naked Truth theme. Landis has been called the world’s foremost art forger after fooling many museums into accepting donated works of masterpieces by artistic greats that he actually painted. The eccentric, distinguished artist is the subject of a Netflix documentary and his work will be on display in a New York gallery this spring. A movie about him is also possibly in the works by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., which has purchased the rights to his life story, he said. The conservative podcast is posted once a week and produced in the Leader-Call office. Cegielski is owner and publisher of the Leader-Call and he and Torske are popular conservative columnists for the paper, too. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.