When local landlord Kay Holmes attempted to evict one of her tenants who was behind four months in rent, two tenants filed harassment and stalking charges against her in Jasper County Justice Court. Now, Holmes said she feels vindicated after both charges were dismissed.
“I wish the justice system would charge these people for filing false charges,” Holmes said. “It took three months to clear this up, clear my name, and the judge dismissed both charges.”
Holmes could not evict Pearl Hodges Lyons, who had not paid her rent for several months, due to the moratorium on evictions placed by Gov. Tate Reeves as a result of COVID-19. When evictions could continue, Holmes received a surprise — a warrant for her arrest on charges of stalking and harassment. However, when she went to court, Jasper County Judge Marvin Jones dismissed the charges.
In a prior Leader-Call report, Lyons and another tenant, Hada Trujillo, filed charges against Holmes Sept. 4, with affidavits stating she entered their homes without consent.
However, the leases signed by both tenants stated that Holmes had the right to enter the properties at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.