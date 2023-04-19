Each year, Dixie Electric Power Association hosts a Youth Leadership University, where two students are chosen to represent Dixie Electric at the Cooperative Youth Leaders Workshop in March and in Washington, D.C. in June.
At the Cooperative Youth Leaders workshop, one student is chosen from the 82 student leaders as the Youth Leadership Council representative after being evaluated on their participation, leadership skills and the completion of a rigorous interview. The YLC will then represent the state of Mississippi in several different capacities.
Bella Lane from Wayne Academy in Waynesboro, representing Dixie Electric Power Association, earned this prestigious designation at the recent Cooperative Youth Leaders workshop in Jackson.
In addition to being selected as the YLC representative, Lane also received the Cooperative Spirit Award, which is voted on by her peers. The award represents the student at the workshop that shows the most leadership and kindness to others. It is simply described as a congeniality award. This is the first time that a student has earned both awards.
As the YLC, Lane will represent Mississippi at the upcoming Youth Tour of Washington, D.C., in June and at the PowerXChange conference, including electric cooperative leaders from across the nation, in San Antonio next March.
“I am so honored to be selected as the recipient of these awards,” Lane said. “I am so excited to represent Wayne Academy, Dixie Electric, my community and Mississippi to the best of my ability. I am truly thankful for all the incredibly hardworking and kind people who made this possible. It has been an experience of a lifetime.”
Lane will also speak at the Electric Cooperative of Mississippi’s annual meeting in Biloxi in September. Her speech will recap her experience as a Cooperative Youth Leader and highlight experiences through the program that have had the most impact on her. Lane will receive scholarships for earning the YLC and the Cooperative Spirit Award.
