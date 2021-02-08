Candidates challenging all incumbents except one
Only one elected official in Laurel is unchallenged after the qualifying deadline passed on Friday afternoon. City Council President Tony Thaxton (Ward 3, Republican) won’t have to campaign to keep his job.
But several others have their work cut out for them. Ward 1 Independent Jason Capers picked up a pair of challengers in the final hours — Democrats Earnest Hollingsworth and Vincent Merrill.
That was the only addition to candidates who were listed in Saturday’s paper. The deadline for making that edition was three hours before the 5 p.m. deadline for candidates to file their paperwork at City Hall.
Five people are challenging two-term incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee, who is a Democrat. Former WDAM news anchor Miranda Beard is challenging him as an Independent and Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys is challenging him in the Democratic primary, along with Horace Cochran III. Kim Page and Anthony Hudson also qualified as Independents.
Joe M. Porter Sr. and Andrea Ellis qualified as Democrats to run for the Ward 5 seat that Comegys held for one term.
Four people are challenging first-term incumbent Democrat Anthony Page in Ward 7 — Democrats Tracy House and Shirley A. Keys-Jordan, and Independents Andrew D. Robinson and Narsett Wilkins.
Ward 2 incumbent Tony Wheat is being challenged by Kevin Kelly in the Republican primary.
State Rep. Omeria Scott (D-Laurel) is challenging Ward 4 incumbent George Carmichael.
Some people have raised the question about the legality of a sitting state representative running for municipal office. She challenged and lost to Magee in his first run for mayor.
Secretary of State spokeswoman Kendra James said that it is legal for people in the Legislature to seek another office.
“However, should the candidate win, he/she may not be able to serve in both capacities,” she added.
Felix Fenderson will face first-term incumbent Grace Amos in Ward 6 in the Democratic primary.
Primary races are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
The mayor’s salary is $75,000 per year and council members make $19,000 while the council president makes $20,000.
Two for mayor, six for
alderman in Sandersville
Kenneth J. “Ross” Manns is running against incumbent Mayor Bob White in Sandersville.
White served as an alderman of the town before winning a special election for mayor in 2014 after the death of Jimmy Hill. He has served as mayor since then. Manns owns a trucking company.
Incumbent Aldermen Tony Helton, Darlene Hill, Harmon Hill, Walter “Buzz” Jack and Max Sanders filed their qualifying papers along with Robby Scarborough, who lost a special election to Darlene Hill by six votes back in June.
Harmon Hill serves as the town’s mayor pro tem. The top five vote-getters win a spot on the town’s governing body, which isn’t divided by wards or districts.
The mayor makes a monthly salary of $875 and aldermen make $425 per month. The mayor pro tem gets $450 per month.
Competition in
Ellisville races
Some last-minute qualifiers for Ellisville city seats cropped up Friday before the deadline.
Republican Chris Hall qualified for the Ward 1 board seat; Republican Jeffrey Williams qualified for Ward 2 and will now face Democrat qualifier Dominique Evans; Democrat Aaron Heidelberg qualified for Ward 3 and will now face Democrat qualifier Darius Combest; Republican Carson Graham qualified for Ward 4; and Republican Ola Beech Mitchell and Republican challenger Leon Henderson qualified for alderman-at-large. Democrat Lisa Marsh-Rogers qualified for the at-large position late Friday.
Challenging Republican mayor Lynn Buckhaults is incoming Democrat Jalen Lindsey. No one else had qualified by the end of the day Friday.
Soso mayor
gets challenge
In Soso, Mayor Mike Moore will be challenged by Ralph Cahill.
For aldermen, Kip Simpson, Byron Craft, Doug Johnston, Jeremy Phipps and Mitchell Barlow all qualified.
— Jack Hammett
contributed to this story
