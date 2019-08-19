On Saturday, the Laurel American Legion Marvin E. Stanton Post 11 celebrated its 100-year anniversary. The American Legion was formed on March 15, 1919 in Paris at the American Club by the U.S. Expeditionary Forces. The Laurel Post 11 was chartered five months later. There were more than 80 people participating in the celebration. District 8 Commander Sammy Barnett, left, presents the 100-year plaque to Post 11 Executive Committee Chairman Sam Chandler.
(Submitted photos)
