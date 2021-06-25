A happy practice for a good cause
Doing yoga as a relaxation method and exercise is good for the body and mind, but doing yoga with baby goats is good for a laugh.
The Laurel Animal Rescue League hosts goat yoga sessions as a fundraiser for the shelter annually that lets participants get up close and personal with baby goats. The goats sometimes jump and bleat and when someone is in a yoga pose, they can be placed on your back for a great photo
It got started off of a whim, said Lindsey Schmokel, part-time yoga instructor and a Laurel Animal Rescue League board member.
“We saw it on social media in big cities, and we decided to implement it as a fundraiser,” Schmokel said. “I teach yoga on the side a little bit, and we thought it would be great to get people out to the shelter.”
As goat yoga has become more popular through social media, hundreds of groups have offered goat yoga classes for the experience. The practice is not to get deeper into a pose but to enjoy the company of animals.
Goat yoga started in 2016 by accident at Lainey Morse’s farm in Willamette Valley, Ore. The first class was held in August 2016 and through social media, and the practice turned into a trend that everyone wanted to experience. For the original goat yoga creator, it was a way to spread joy through animal therapy. Now goat yoga is an international phenomenon that fosters mental health care and a way for small farms to have an economic boost.
It just so happened that some of the board members had goats for the past few years.
All proceeds raised through goat yoga go to the Laurel Animal Rescue League to help with shelter operations and directly helps the animals in need. During the event, Schmokel will instruct, and the baby goats Lulu, Billy and Pepper are led around to participants. The goats can be playful and during certain yoga poses the goats can be placed on participants’ backs, Schmokel said.
“It’s all for the instagram photo,” Schmokel said. “You laugh, you giggle and you bring friends to have a good time.”
In 2019, the Laurel Animal Rescue League started goat yoga as a fundraiser and picked it back up in 2021. The last session for the year was in June, but there will still be an opportunity to try goat yoga next year. The shelter plans on continuing the event.
“Goat yoga is really fun but the bottom line is that it’s a fundraiser,” Schmokel said. “The whole purpose of creative fundraising is to get people involved, come out to the shelter and see what we are doing.”
