Each year, just in time for the Loblolly Festival, Laurel Arts League hosts the Art on Masonite competition. Celebrating our community’s history of innovation, students from high schools around Jones County submit art created on Masonite panels that are donated by the manufacturer.
This year’s theme was “Mighty Mississippians.” After judging, the winners are announced on the main Loblolly stage and awarded cash prizes. This year’s winners were Sierra Ballard from West Jones High School with her piece celebrating Eudory Welty (first place), Victory Nguyen from West Jones High School with a piece called “Mississippi Classics” (second place) and Kaylegh
Reid, Reese Wade, Kennedy Watts, and Lexi Westrope from South Jones High School’s “Legacy of Jim Henson”(third Place).
If you did not get to see these works of art at Loblolly, Laurel Arts League and Laurel Main Street have partnered to exhibit the winners and other submissions in the Art on Masonite Display in the storefront between Patina’s and Mimmo’s.
The Laurel Arts League was founded in 1969 as a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting and celebrating the visual and performing arts through public education and events in the city of Laurel and throughout Jones County, Mississippi. Proceeds from Day in the Park are used throughout the year to support student art programs, museum exhibits, public art projects, and give scholarships to aspiring artists. To learn more about the Laurel Arts League or Day in the Park, please visit www.laurelartsleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.