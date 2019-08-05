A Laurel business owner was tased, tied up and robbed in his Wayne County home over the weekend, and law enforcement officials are looking for the three men who did it.
Three black men dressed in attire similar to what utility workers wear — hard hats and safety vests — went to the residence on North Maynor Creek Road in the Beat 4 area at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said.
It was the residence of Smokehouse owner Doug Hinton, according to multiple sources.
When Hinton answered the door, one of the men used a taser on him, and while Hinton was incapacitated, they bound and gagged him, Ashley said. One of the suspects had a gun and they demanded that he tell them where his safe was located, he added.
“They knew the victim by name,” Ashley told The Wayne County News. “He is a business owner, and they asked him where the money was located.”
The suspects were reportedly at the residence for 15 minutes or so and they stole an undisclosed amount of cash, guns and a rare coin collection, along with the victim’s cellphone and wallet.
Hinton was able to “belly roll” toward the front door, which had been left open by the suspects, and a neighbor assisted him in getting loose from his bonds, Ashley said.
Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene, and physical evidence has been collected, Ashley said.
The sheriff is asking the public for information about the incident and/or suspects. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the crime.
To submit a tip or other information, call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-735-2323 or Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 601-735-5323.
— Paul Keane of The Wayne County News contributed to this report
