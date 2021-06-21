Many years ago, Laurel resident Susie B. Ruffin tried to start a Juneteenth celebration in Laurel, said Tracy J.Wolverton,co-founder of the local Juneteenth Committee.
“She was laughed at, and no one took her seriously,”Wolverton said.
Almost 50 years later, getting a Juneteenth celebration in 2021 was no small feat for Wolverton. She began in 2018, when she started a committee to get a formal Juneteenth celebration started in Laurel. She was told no in both 2018 and 2019 and faced hurdles to get the celebration off the ground.
“We couldn’t get any morale from the city or any support,” she said.
In 2020, the coronavirus kept events and large gatherings at a minimum. Now in 2021 — the same year that President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday — Laurel celebrated its first Juneteenth.
“God put us on a path to celebrate it this year,” Wolverton said of the times she had tried to organize the celebration before. “It just so happened that right after our celebration was approved by the city and we were given a proclamation by Mayor (Johnny) Magee that Joe Biden would make it a national holiday.”
With the help of Marian Allen, curator of the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum, and musician Ra’shad McGill, known as “Ra’shad the Blues Kid,” Wolverton was able to get the Juneteenth celebration together for 2021.
Juneteenth, short for June 19, commemorates the end of slavery. In 1865, two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger marched into Galveston, Texas, to deliver the news that the Civil War had ended. Juneteenth marks Granger’s official decree, General Order No. 3, to Texans of the freedom of all enslaved people — also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.
“They didn’t have the internet or text-messaging, and news didn’t travel as fast after the Civil War,”
Wolverton said. “It took two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation for the news to get to the South. People weren’t sure of the date, so it was designated to be celebrated on a Juneteenth date and later June 19, and that’s where the name came from.”
In order for everyone to heal as one, people need to understand each other’s cultures, Wolverton said.
“People seem to forget that it’s historical,” she said. “Your culture passes from one generation to another. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, red, yellow. We all need to learn about each other. The most important part of Juneteenth is the history.”
The day before the Juneteenth celebration, Magee signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth, Allen said.
“He signed it the day after President Joe Biden declared it as a national holiday,” shen said. “I was so excited that Mayor Magee signed this for us.”
Next year, the committee hopes to have more vendors, educational displays and a parade to celebrate Juneteenth. The planning for the Juneteenth celebration in 2022 is already in motion, Wolvertson said, but the committee hopes to do something every month as well. The celebration for this year had support from Laurel City Council members Jason Capers, Tony Thaxton, Grace Amos and Stacy Comegys, Councilwoman-elect Shirley Jordan-Keys, Magee, Gecko Fresh Eats and many others who donated to have the celebration.
There will be a followup celebration with speakers, vendors and food from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Pinehurst Park due to the weather last weekend.
“Right now, Susie B. Ruffin is somewhere smiling seeing us celebrate today,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.