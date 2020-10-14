With the Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast canceled due to COVID-19, the Sertoma Club of Laurel’s annual Christmas Parade is set to float through Downtown Laurel at night this year.
Steve Thrash of the Sertoma Club of Laurel said the last time the Christmas parade was scheduled at night was in the 1990s — and people have asked for it again since. The Laurel Kiwanis always has their Pancake Breakfast that day at the YWCO, which parade-goers typically attended before picking out their spot for watching the floats. With those two events divorced for at least this year, the parade is now tentatively set for Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The parade will take the usual route downtown.
“People just went crazy because of the lights and decorations when we had it at night,” Thrash said. “People have asked us over and over about having it at night. Now it won’t interfere with any other organization’s event.”
Thrash said Sertoma is encouraging social distancing during the parade but that it can’t necessarily enforce anything. It encourages float riders to remain distanced and masked and for the crowd to do the same.
This year’s theme, he said, is “light shining through darkness,” an obvious nod to the overwhelming COVID-19 pandemic. The grand marshal has already tentatively been picked, but it isn’t just one person this year.
“We’re going to recognize EMT and health-care workers this year” for their months of service during the pandemic, Thrash said.
The Sertoma Club of Laurel has been in operation for more than 100 years and strives to assist those with speech and hearing impairments, Thrash said. The funds the club raise go to helping residents purchase hearing aids and speech therapy for those who might not be able to afford it. The group has also given back to local schools by donating funds for learning equipment for kids with learning or speech impairments. Sertoma puts about $15,000 into the community each year.
“The parade is a break-even deal,” Thrash said. “It’s a community project.”
He also pointed out that the club has helped implement a little-known accessibility tool in local theaters and performing arts centers called looping. A person wearing a hearing aid can connect to the facility’s WiFi and tune out all noise except what’s coming through the PA system. Those facilities include the Laurel Little Theatre; the Northeast Jones, West Jones and South Jones high school performing arts centers; and the Laurel High School auditorium. The club has spent $65,000 on that project.
Sertoma also raises funds through T-ball, a yearly crawfish cookoff, a golf tournament and more.
