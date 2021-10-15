After a two-week pumpkin delivery delay, First United Methodist Church of Laurel unloaded pumpkins Thursday afternoon for its annual Great Pumpkin Patch.
Beginning this weekend, the pumpkin patch will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The church, located at 420 N. 5th Ave. across from City Hall, has hosted the pumpkin patch for 16 years, and all proceeds benefit the youth ministry for mission trips and other projects.
(0) comments
