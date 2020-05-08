RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. —The International Institute of Municipal Clerks selected Laurel City Clerk Mary Ann Hess as its 2020 Quill Award recipient.
The award was scheduled to be presented during the institute’s now-canceled 74th annual conference in St. Louis on May 18. Hess is the first IIMC member from Mississippi to win the Quill.
Initiated in 1987, the award recognizes members who have made significant contributions to their community, state or province and IIMC. Recipients must support the goals and philosophies in IIMC’s Code of Ethics. The criteria for winners include length of service, strength and extent of IIMC participation, service in teaching fellow municipal clerks, involvement with the IIMC training programs or other activities that enhance the professionalism of IIMC members.
Since February 2000, Hess has been the city clerk/finance director for the City of Laurel. Her main job duties include preparing and administering a $50 million budget for the city, conducting the city’s elections, supervising a staff of professionals — purchasing, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory, grants and privilege licenses.
Hess has worked in city government for nearly 25 years and was the first Laurel employee to obtain IIMC’s Master Municipal Clerk designation. Prior to coming to Laurel, Hess served as the city clerk/finance director in Greenville for five years. Her other job experience includes working as a management consultant for the State of Tennessee in Nashville.
She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she received her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration. She is also a past president of the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association, Mississippi City/County Management Association and the Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians. She also served two years on the IIMC Legislative Committee. Hess served as IIMC’s Region IV director from 2014-17, representing Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.
Founded in 1947, IIMC is a nonprofit association with more than 15,000 members throughout North America and 15 other countries, representing municipalities with populations of 1,000 to more than 8 million.
